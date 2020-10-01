Loni Love Retracts Claim Knowing the Gender of Nicki Minaj’s Newborn Child

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Real’ co-host corrects herself after tweeting a congratulatory message to the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker on the birth of her ‘baby girl,’ saying she doesn’t know the gender yet.

Loni Love is apparently as clueless as everyone else about the gender of Nicki Minaj‘s newborn baby. After reports emerged that the Trinidad and Tobago-born star had given birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty, the comedian/TV host appeared to falsely reveal the gender of the baby.

“The Real” co-host took to Twitter on Thursday, October 1 to congratulate the rapper on the baby’s arrival. Assuming that Nicki’s baby is a girl, she wrote, “Congratulations @NICKIMINAJ and hubby…. blessings to your baby girl!!! #auntieloni.”

People soon retweeted Loni’s post, convinced that she might have just spilled the gender of Nicki’s newborn child. However, the 49-year-old actress quickly retracted her earlier statement, claiming that she also has no idea about the gender.

Loni returned to Twitter to write a new post after deleting the previous one. “I deleted my first tweet about @NICKIMINAJ because I don’t know the gender.. my old a** thought I saw she had a baby girl.. the gender is not known yet…,” she clarified. “congratulations Mommy and hubby !!! #auntieloni.”

According to TMZ which first reported the news, Nicki and her husband Kenneth welcomed their first child on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles. Other details about the newborn baby are currently unknown as the parents have not confirmed the baby’s arrival.

The 37-year-old raptress herself waited for months before she announced her pregnancy in July, despite months of speculation that she’s having a bun in the oven. Later, however, she opened up about her pregnancy struggles, “While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either.”

As the couple was preparing for the arrival of their first child together, Kenneth filed a legal motion seeking to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he could be by his wife’s side when she gave birth. His request was granted by a judge.