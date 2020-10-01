Lil Nas X Confirms He’s No Longer Single

Instagram

During a wide-ranging interview for the latest issue of CR Men magazine, the ‘Old Town Road’ himaker reveals that he’s ‘going to try to go steady’ with the person he’s dating right now.

Too bad, boys! Lil Nas X is no longer on the market. The Grammy-winning rapper confirmed that he has found himself a new boyfriend during a wide-ranging interview for the latest issue of CR Men magazine.

He told the publication during the interview, whose excerpt was obtained by PEOPLE, “I’m dating someone right now.” However, Nas pointed out that their relationship is nothing serious as of now, though he doesn’t remove the possibility of it in the near future. “We’re not in a relationship yet, but it’s been on and off for the past few months,” he added of his new boyfriend. “I’m maybe going to try to go steady this time.”

Nas did not reveal the identity of his new beau, though he joked about people mistaking any males who were with him as his boyfriend. “I feel like if I put any guy solo in a picture with me, we’re automatically dating,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker said, before recalling, “One time, I was sitting in Subway with my brother, and then a few hours later there was [a headline], ‘Lil Nas X and his boyfriend eating Subway to celebrate 17 weeks at number one.’ ”

Nas has previously got candid about his love life. In an interview with Variety, the “Panini” rapper admitted to finding it hard to date due to his rise to fame. He said at the time, “I have met a lot of great people this year. [But] relationships are hard, because either I end up being too busy or fall for another person. I fall super easily.”

Nas came out of the closet last year. Ever since then, the rapper’s relationship with his dad has become better. Despite that, in the new interview with CR Men, Nas said that there are times when his dad would say “some Christians things” to him, including that homosexuality could be “the devil tempting” him. “It sucks,” he said. “But I guess I saw it coming.”