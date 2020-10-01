Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Home Decor Will Get You Excited for Fall

Halloween is still a month away, but Kylie Jenner knows that it’s not just the day that matters: It’s the whole spooky season!

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the makeup mogul took to Instagram story to share how she’s getting ready for “Halloween mode.” That includes putting up creepy spiders on the walls, and stocking her kitchen with all kinds of candy corn. Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter, is about the have a very happy Halloween!

Last year, Kylie really went all out for the fall holiday. She wore a bright red wig, seashell bra, and green tail to portray The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel. She wasn’t the only one playing dress up as a Disney princess: Her best friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer spent Halloween dressed as Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, and Belle, respectively.

Stormi also had an excellent costume, that was directly inspired by her fashionable mom: The toddler wore the same outfit Kylie did to the 2019 Met Gala.