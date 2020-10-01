Kris Jenner Denies Sexually Harassing Her Bodyguard!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner has been accused of sexual harassment by a former bodyguard.

Marc McWilliams, 64, claims that he was “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” while working for Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. 

According to US Weekly, McWilliams worked for Kris and Kourtney in 2017 and claimed the inappropriate behavior began in May.

Mc Williams says that Kris made comments “of an overt sexual nature” toward McWilliams, allegedly remarking on his physical appearance, asking about his sex life and suggesting they “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.” 

