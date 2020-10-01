Kid Cudi Initially Thought Timothee Chalamet Played a Part in His ‘We Are Who We Are’ Casting

WENN/Nicky Nelson

Speaking about the selection of the ‘Just What I Am’ rapper for the limited series, director Luca Guadagnino insists he would not have done so if he did not think the MC is a good actor.

Rapper/actor Kid Cudi was so surprised to be cast in director Luca Guadagnino’s new TV drama, he became convinced mutual pal Timothee Chalamet was somehow involved.

Chalamet starred in the filmmaker’s critically-acclaimed 2017 movie “Call Me by Your Name“, so when Cudi was tapped to feature in his coming-of-age limited series, “We Are Who We Are“, the hip-hop star was sure Guagagnino was simply offering him the job as a favour.

“I can’t believe I got the role,” Cudi marvelled to Esquire magazine. “I asked Timmy if he said something to (Luca) or anything to plug me. I thought that was all Timmy when (Luca) hit me up, truthfully.”

“(Timmy) was like, ‘No, bro, I was playing your music on set (of Call Me by Your Name) and telling him who you were… No.’ So I was like, ‘Oh, this is f**king ill. Just the universe lining up just right’.”

And Guadagnino insists he wouldn’t have cast Cudi in his show if he didn’t think he was a genuinely good fit: “He’s a great actor. But for me to be on set is to be with people that I worship, that I love, that I want to spend time with, and I felt that energy with him.”

Returning the praise, Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, said, “He’s the sweetest man. It was always, ‘Scott, my love!’.”

“We Are Who We Are” also features Chloe Sevigny, and has brief cameos by Chalamet and his “Call Me by Your Name” co-star Armie Hammer as background extras.