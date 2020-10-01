Katrina Kaif gives out some dieting tips



Katrina Kaif is surely one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. She believes in working extremely hard to keep that perfect body in shape. And therefore she follows a strict diet to maintain it. Not just working out, according to Katrina, it is very important to watch your intake. The actress got candid with a news channel about her food habits and what she refrains from having. She revealed that people who want to stay fit should also follow the same.



Talking about what one should avoid eating, she said, “Avoid refined sugar, dairy and gluten. It’s not like you have to give up your favourite things just look for healthy alternatives.” Well, nothing close to perfect comes easy, that’s for sure.