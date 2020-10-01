Kangana Ranaut heads down South to resume work on Thalaivi



Kangana Ranaut who has been at the center of the chaos in Bollywood for a while now is finally clearing the clutter around her. She is headed down South to begin filming for her upcoming film Thalaivi which is a bilingual project. The film is based on the life of late Jayalalitha, the ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana took to Twitter to reveal that she has resumed shooting after 7 months and is excited about the same.





She tweeted saying, “Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them.” All the best to you Kangana!

