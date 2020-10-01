Home Entertainment Justine And Caleb Win Season 2

It’s the Black love, consistent communication, and loyalty for me!

They won each other’s hearts and a whopping $100K, making them the first Black couple in Love Island history (that includes the UK and AUS franchises as well) to do so.

We were there to witness Justine take a chance on herself and on love, when she decided to ditch Tre and set her eyes on Caleb. This ultimately led to their first kiss.

We were there for some of their most intimate moments, like their fan-voted trip to the hideaway and when they got to virtually meet each other’s parents.

And finally, as if watching their relationship blossom wasn’t rewarding enough, we got to see our king and queen crowned as Love Island‘s Season 2 winners — professing their love in the sweetest speeches we’ve heard all season.

When Justine and Caleb’s names (Jaleb) were finally announced I literally squealed!

But I wasn’t the only one! Here’s what fans had to say about Jaleb’s win and their enviable love:

1.

THE FIRST BLACK COUPLE TO WIN LOVE ISLAND! JALEB FOREVER 🥺💖💖💖 #loveislandUSA

2.

Thank you Justine and Caleb for showing us that love doesn't have to be hard, exhausting, or tiring. It doesn't have to be forced, hurtful, or a constant struggle. Love can be healthy, drama free, divine and pure. JALEB FOR THE WIN 🥺💖🙌🏾 #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

3.

Justine went from being the last girl picked &amp; being seen as a girl you settle for to winning Love Island with a man that loves and treasures her!!! Glow up of the century #LoveIslandUSA

4.

Justine’s inevitable win tonight would not have been possible without these three, so thanks y’all 😌#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

5.

justine &amp; caleb showed america that dark skin women should always be loved out loud 🥺 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

7.

Even though jaleb won I will never forgive the producers for feeding us crumb screen time ! We need an hour of unseen bits and just Justine and Caleb only !! #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

8.

Me trying to find out what to do with my life till I can stalk jaleb through social media #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

9.

justine never once settled no matter how many times the opportunity presented itself she knew that she deserved so much more than the little effort these colorist boys gave her. now she got a bag, a man and a bff from this experience. #loveislandusa #loveisland

10.

Justine: “Love is not a race but a journey” this has so many damn layers I’m crying 😭🥺 #LoveIsland #loveislandusa

12.

JUSTINE AND CALEB WON, JALEB NATION WON, AND THE BLACK PEOPLE WON TONIGHT... #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

13.

Caleb is THAT man. His level of intelligence and emotion is beyond the rest of the boys in the house. No one else is on his level. The way he carries himself and puts Justine on a pedastal is everything. Jaleb is everything I LOVE THEM #LoveIslandUSA

14.

“Justine is everything you have taught me to look for in a woman and everything I’ve grown to like” - Caleb to his parents #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

15.

not caleb saying it makes him happy that they like him a little bit and justines mom goes “not just a little bit, we love you a lot” I AM NOT OKAY #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

16.

There goes Caleb, yet again, not letting Casa Amor get out of Johnnys memories. Lmaoooo #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

17.

It's the healthy drama free black love for me y'all. We love to see it. Caleb and Justine for the win!! 🙌🏾❤ #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

18.

Caleb and Justine relationship set the bar so damn high 😭 I will never settle lmao #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUSA

19.

My dramatic ass when JALEB wins Love Island as if I didn’t vote for them on every tablet, computer, and tracfone in the house 😭 #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

20.

No but Caleb’s dad saying Justine was his original choice and Justines mom saying Caleb reminds her of Justines dad. That really did it for me they were truly meant to be #LoveIslandUSA #loveisland

21.

I know Justine and Caleb’s backs are hurting because they are carrying this season on they back #LoveIsland #loveislandusa

22.

Can Caleb multiply? Can we clone him please? Asking for a friend #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

24.

i’m so sad bc it’s the last week and we will never witness another caleb on love island franchise again😥 he’s so pure. truly one of a kind #LoveIslandUSA

26.

“Justine is everything you have taught me to look for in a woman and everything I’ve grown to like” - Caleb to his parents #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland

27.

justine: “we should have all our families come together” caleb: “that’s called a wedding”THE WAY THIS MAN IS THINKING AHEAD CHILE #LoveIslandUSA

28.

Justine went from being no ones option to being Caleb’s ONLY option and I can’t think of any couple more deserving. We have never seen black love like this on a reality show on national tv before and we may never see it again. PLEASE VOTE FOR JALEB! #LoveIslandUSA

30.

Caleb and Justine have really turned me into a person that votes for reality show contestants #loveislandusa

31.

Just think about it guys! Imagine if Justine never kissed Caleb in that challenge. And she went for Tré. Lesson here is: TAKE RISKSS!! #LoveIslandUSA

32.

Thinking about when Justine and Caleb leave the villa and realize how loved they are by us. #LoveIslandUSA #Jaleb #Jalebisland

33.

Every time Caleb is leaving to go somewhere with Justine only, he don’t be giving a fuck about the others 😭 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/WlN2Z4zr8R

34.

cause of death: these two pictures #LoveIslandUSA Justine and Caleb are too pure for this villa

35.

Can we get a spinoff with just Justine and Caleb where Cely and Kierstan come over to visit every once in awhile? #loveislandUSA

36.

my boyfriend is almost as happy that Justine and Caleb both picked each other in the recoupling as Cely was #LoveIslandUSA

37.

Not being dramatic when I say I have watched 7 seasons of love island and never loved a couple as much as I love Jaleb 💕 #LoveIslandUSA

It’s been amazing to watch them grow week after week and I can’t wait to see what their future holds. In the meantime, I’ll have this on replay.

