Justine and Caleb Crowned as Season 2 Winner

CBS/Robert Voets

As to how they would spend the $100,000 grand prize from the CBS All Access show, Caleb shares that he has been wanting to have a ‘really fancy helicopter date’ with Justine.

“Love Island” aired its season 2 finale on Wednesday, September 30. In the episode, cast members Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were announced as the winner, edging out fellow finalists Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas as well as Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman.

The happy couple was eligible to take home the $100,000 grand prize. Of their victory, Justine shared to Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan via a Zoom interview, “Super pumped! Really excited. It’s not hit yet. Like, we’re still in shock!”

“We are on top of the world, but it’s still crazy because we still don’t know what’s going on outside of the villa,” Caleb chimed in. “We still don’t know what’s going on in the outside world.”

While the couple found the newfound fame “scary,” they admitted that they’re happy to represent black love in TV. “I can’t speak from a dark-skinned complexion perspective but I can speak from a man of color perspective and being a black man. It’s really awesome to see that not only were we able to display healthy love for the viewers at home and it’s awesome that the people watching who related to us, seeing that healthy love can also look like that,” Caleb said.

He went on saying, “That is really exciting to hear that our relationship is impacting people on more than just a ‘weeknight, gotta get their fix away from reality [level].’ For us, for our love be a high point is really awesome.”

Justine, meanwhile, said, “I love the skin I’m in. I love the way God made me. But I feel like a lot of those insecurities are because a lot of the Black girls haven’t had a lot of success on this kind of platform. To have those doubts be brought out early on, it was definitely hard but it turned out alright.”

As to how they would spend the money, Caleb shared, “I’ve been saying that I have a really fancy helicopter date that I have to top so I feel like I may just ball out on one really crazy date.” Justine then joked that “he’s going to take me to the moon.”

“Yeah, I was thinking about taking her to the moon. Maybe a submarine ride, I don’t know. Something low-key,” he responded.