Justin Verlander has Tommy John surgery, will miss 2021 season

The Houston Astros confirmed on Thursday that ace right-hander Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the 2021 regular season.

The 37-year-old who won the American League Cy Young award in 2011 and 2019 can enter free agency after the ’21 campaign ends.

Verlander started for the Astros against the Seattle Mariners on July 24 but didn’t take the mound again due to what was first described as a right forearm strain. Houston hoped to have Verlander back for the playoffs, but he suffered a setback tossing a simulated game on Sept. 17.

He announced shortly after that he would need Tommy John.

Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 2019. He turns 39 years old in February 2021.