Justin Bieber’s Instagram photo sends Crocs shares soaring

Article content continued

The vague but suggestive Instagram post drew attention in the sneaker world, where the once-uncool Crocs brand has gained in popularity thanks to collaborations with artists such as Post Malone and Bad Bunny. It also registered on Wall Street, with Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser writing that a Bieber collaboration could lift Crocs “into another dimension,” citing the company’s previous team-ups.

“We expect the collaboration to launch in ‘Croctober’ (October), and add to the acceleration of Crocs’ brand momentum,” Poser said in a report. The analyst has been expecting the Bieber collaboration “for some time.”

Requests for comment from Crocs were not immediately answered.

Bloomberg.com