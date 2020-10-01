Justin Bieber Thanks Wife Hailey for Making Him ‘Better Man’ on Wedding Anniversary Post

Instagram

Meanwhile, the supermodel celebrates the first anniversary of their wedding ceremony by saying, ‘Wish I could live this day over and over,’ along with a photo taken from their nuptials.

Justin Bieber is celebrating the first anniversary of his wedding ceremony to Hailey Baldwin with a heartfelt tribute. One year after hosting a formal ceremony of their union in South Carolina, the “What Do You Mean” singer took to his social media account to thank his wife for making him a “better man.”

On Wednesday, September 30, the 26-year-old pop star made use of Instagram to treat fans and followers to a black-and-white snapshot of him and his wife from their big day. “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man,” he kicked off his lengthy caption.

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be,” the Grammy Award winner continued gushing. “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Justin’s dedicated post has caught Hailey’s attention who in return wrote back, “My person.” She added a heart-eyed emoji in her reply. A number of other musicians have also weighed in on the “Stuck with U” singer’s sweet words. DJ Snake sent several black heart emojis in the comment section, while Justine Skye raved, “THIS!”

While Justin offered only one picture, his supermodel wife let out a number of photographs from their 2019 ceremony. In accompaniment of those images, she wrote, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

Hailey’s post have also been flooded with positive comments. Fellow model Ashley Graham gushed, “It’s been a year!!??? Congratulations.” Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Gisele Bundchen sent out a red heart emoji.

Weeks earlier on September 13, Justin commemorated the second year anniversary of his wedding to Hailey. Uploading a short video of his wife on the photo-sharing site, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez simply penned, “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo.”

Justin and Hailey secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony back in September 2018, just months after they got engaged in the Bahamas. It was not until a year later, however, that they threw an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina.