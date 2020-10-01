Justin Bieber and Lady GaGa Dominate 2020 People’s Choice Awards Nominations

WENN

The ‘Yummy’ singer and the ‘Chromatica’ star lead the nominees at the upcoming People’s Choice Awards with seven nods each, followed by Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

–

Justin Bieber and Lady GaGa lead all nominations for the 2020 E!’s People’s Choice Awards after landing seven nods apiece on Thursday (01Oct20).

Bieber landed most of his mentions for his collaborations with Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper on the songs “Stuck With U” and “Holy” while he’s also up for Male Artist and Social Celebrity honours.

Gaga also landed a Social Celebrity nod, along with mentions in the Female Artist and Style Star categories, while her “Rain On Me” collaboration with Ariana Grande, who landed six nominations, led the contenders for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Megan Thee Stallion also picked up six mentions, thanks mainly to her collaborations with Beyonce Knowles on “Savage” and Cardi B on “WAP” while “Bad Boys for Life” leads the Movies section with six nods. The sequel will face off with “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn“, “Extraction“, “Hamilton“, “Project Power“, “The Invisible Man“, “The Old Guard“, and “Trolls World Tour” for Best Movie, while the film’s stars, Will Smith and Vanessa Hudgens, both picked up two nominations apiece as part of the action film’s haul.

Meanwhile, “Grey’s Anatomy“, “Outer Banks“, and “This Is Us” lead the TV categories with five nods apiece.

The 2020 E’s People’s Choice Awards will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on 15 November (20). Jennifer Lopez was announced as this year’s Icon Award recipient on Wednesday.

The full list of nominations is:

