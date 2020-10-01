John Turner, Briefly Its Leader but Long a Force in Canada, Dies at 91

John Turner, a Canadian politician who introduced major reforms to Canadian law, fleetingly served as prime minister and then rose again to prominence by leading the opposition to a free trade deal with the United States, died on Sept. 19 at his home in Toronto. He was 91.

His death was confirmed by Marc Kealey, a former aide who is acting as a spokesman for the family. No cause was given.

Mr. Turner was prime minister for just 79 days in 1984, the second-shortest tenure of any of his predecessors. (The shortest was Prime Minister Charles Tupper’s — 69 days in 1896.)

Mr. Turner led his country after taking a nine-year hiatus from what had been a busy political career and then yielding, somewhat reluctantly, to calls from senior Liberal Party members to enter the race to replace Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who was retiring.