John Cusack Cuts Ties With Anyone Who’s Isn’t ‘Aggressively Anti-Trump’ on Social Media

WENN

The ‘High Fidelity’ actor says he is ‘done permanently’ with those who don’t oppose Donald Trump as the November Presidential election is coming closer.

Actor John Cusack has urged who isn’t “aggressively anti-Trump” to stay away from his social media pages, because he won’t interact with them anymore.

The “High Fidelity” star took to Twitter on Thursday (01Oct20) to reveal he is blocking anyone who doesn’t oppose President Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. election on 3 November (20).

“I’m blocking anyone who isn’t aggressively anti trump untill election is over (sic),” Cusack wrote. “Sorry, no time for your BS (bulls**t).”

The “Say Anything” star added he is “done permanently” with anyone standing behind the controversial leader, adding, “I’m sure you’ve all been through it with some family co workers – or friends. Those who cannot see or choose not to see what (Trump) is, we are done talking – permanently.”

Cusack voiced his opinion on social issues earlier this year when he revealed he was attacked by police during Black Lives Matter protests in Illinois following the death of George Floyd.

The 54-year-old star posted audio of the incident with the caption, “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

“(I) would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event,” he added. “This may well be the beginning of end of Trump loathsome era – thank god – feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head – a wave peaking (sic).”