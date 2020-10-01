Jeffree Star’s Ex Andre Marhold Hits Back at Stealing Accusations

Instagram

After the YouTube star claims that his ex-boyfriend took some of his stuff, the basketball player takes to his own Instagram page to debunk the allegations.

Jeffree Star‘s former boyfriend Andre Marhold has broken his silence after he’s accused of stealing the beauty guru’s stuff. On Wednesday, September 30, the former NBA star shared some cryptic posts that appeared to be made in response to Jeffree’s claims.

Andre seemed to get a lot of questions regarding the allegations as he wrote, “Reading yall Dms & comments.” Calling them “hilarious,” he posted it along with a video of him flashing his shoes to the camera. He also wrote on Instagram Stories, “don’t believe the hype.”

Earlier that day, Jeffree shocked people with some serious allegations against his beau Andre. “Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house??” he wrote underneath Andre’s now-deleted post. “What kind of lowlife f***ing scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask.”

Jeffree later explained his statements in an Instagram video posted on his own account. “I just hopped on Twitter and there’s a lot of ‘Jeffree Star got robbed,’ ‘Jeffree Star got this and that.’ B***h, lemme tell you what Jeffree Star did and didn’t do,” he began, claiming that he had been fooled by Andre.

The YouTube star then confirmed that he and Andre broke up about a week ago, but “all of sudden there’s Louis Vuitton missing, luggage missing, there’s some backpacks missing and there’s some pieces of sunglasses missing so…”

While he said that he didn’t care about the value of the stolen stuff because he could simply rebuy it, he insisted, “It’s just about the principle, it’s just sad.” He added, “I just wanna my stuff back. I know I’ll never get it. I know I can just rebuy it tomorrow. It’s just weird.”