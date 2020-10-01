Jay-Z and Meek Mill Rejoice as California Signs Bill to Reduce Probation Sentences

Instagram

Jay-Z and Meek Mill‘s Reform Alliance scored a major victory as California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law to limit adult maximum probation sentences.

The group’s social media accounts shared joyous messages on Wednesday (30Sep20) evening, with a post on its Instagram feed reading, “California We Did It!”

Newsom signed AB 1950, which was pushed forward in a campaign led by Reform, into law, limiting adult probation sentence maximums to one year for misdemeanours and two years for felonies, CBS News reports.

Welcoming the decision, Jay said in a statement, “I want to thank Governor Newsom for his leadership in signing AB 1950, the most transformative probation bill in this country to date. This is a first step that I hope introduces a wave of much needed change throughout the country.”

The bill was one of many signed Newsom in response to calls for police and criminal justice reform. The move comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, which has been campaigning for an end to police brutality and racial discrimination, following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, among others.

Newsom additionally signed a bill banning police officers’ use of chokeholds during arrests and another that made it allowed the state’s attorney general to independently investigate police shootings.

“Americans across the country took to the streets this summer rightfully demanding more and better of our criminal justice system-and of ourselves,” he said in his own statement.

Reform Alliance began as a response to Meek Mill’s re-imprisonment in November, 2017 for a probation violation and he became a spokesperson for prison and criminal justice reform.