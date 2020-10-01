Jack Sock fires up at chair umpire in French Open loss to Dominic Thiem, Tennis news

America’s Jack Sock has been involved in a heated exchange with a chair umpire in his straight sets loss to No.3 seed Dominic Thiem in the second round of the French Open.

Thiem’s class prevailed in the first two sets, before Sock managed to push the decider to a tiebreaker, eventually losing 1-6 3-6 6-7 (6-8) to the Austrian.

Thiem trailed 6-3 in the third set tiebreaker before saving three set points and finishing the game and match just seconds later.

The incident between Sock and the chair umpire occurred with the American already down two sets and serving to avoid going down a break in the third set.

With Thiem holding a 40-30 lead in the third game of the set, Sock’s serve was called long.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Jack Sock as he fell in straight sets to the No.3 seeded Thiem (Getty)

Chair umpire Aurelie Tourte said the ball hadn’t touched the line at all, but Sock was left annoyed by line umpire’s seeming unsure of the call, when the exchange occurred between the two.

Sock went on to accuse Tourte of guessing on the call, despite the umpire continuing to provide him an explanation of her decision.

Here is how the exchange took place:

Sock: He’s going like this (motions a shrug), but you’re saying it’s out.

Tourte: There is a part that is out of play.

Sock: It’s what?

Sock argues his point with Tourte as he heads to his chair after losing the point and the game (Eurosport)

Tourte: There is a part that you don’t see much on the clay so you need to draw the mark.

Sock: So you draw the mark in your head?

Tourte: Well, I see how it looks like.

Sock: You know exactly how big the margin is?

Tourte: Well, it has to be the same on both sides.

Sock: It’s just perfect every time. Every mark is a different size.

Tourte: Yes, I know.

Dominic Thiem also endured plenty of frustrating moments despite winning the match in straight sets (Getty)

Sock: So how can you say you’re drawing a mark in your head? One mark can be this long, one mark can be that long (draws two marks on the clay), so how can you draw it in your head? That makes no sense. That makes zero sense. They’re superheroes, they can draw the mark in their head. Explain that to me, I have to draw the mark in my head because they’re all the same right?

Tourte: They’re not all the same.

Sock: So how are you drawing a mark in your head? You just said that.

Tourte: You can see how one part looks like and it’s just the same on the other side, right?

Sock: You’re guessing. You’re guessing.

Tourte: No, I am not guessing.

Sock: You’re literally guessing. That’s what you’re saying.