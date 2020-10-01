Israel’s Mossad head meets top Bahrain security officials: BNA agency By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Mossad director Joseph (Yossi) Cohen addresses a budgeting conference hosted by Israel’s Finance Ministry in Jerusalem

DUBAI () – The head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad met Bahrain’s heads of national intelligence and strategic security during a visit to Bahrain on Wednesday, Bahrain’s state news agency (BNA) reported.

Joseph (Yossi) Cohen discussed during his meetings issues of common interest and cooperation prospects among the two countries, BNA said on Thursday.

