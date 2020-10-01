Irving on Durant: ‘First time in my career’ I can trust teammate to make big shot

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have made no effort to hide their excitement about joining forces next season . On an episode of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast, the two spoke about how confident they feel about having each other as scoring options as they try to make the Brooklyn Nets a title contender.
The duo was asked who would take a big shot with 10 seconds left, and Irving said the Nets would have the luxury of not having to rely on just one guy.
“Depends on who’s hot,” Irving explained. “I don’t see it as anything other than that… one thing I’ve always been comfortable with is I felt like I was the best option on every team I’ve played for down the stretch. This is the first time in my career where I can be like ‘that motherf*cker can make that shot too.'”
Obviously, Irving is gassing up his new teammate, but it may be pointed out that he has played with some pretty great players in his career, most notably LeBron James, who is three wins away from winning his fourth title. Irving of course, was the one who hit the three-pointer to seal Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, so he may have felt like he was the guy to hit a big shot when necessary.
Regardless of whether Irving was throwing shade at LeBron, Jayson Tatum or Anderson Varejão, he is correct in saying that Durant is about as good of an option you can have to knock down a shot in a big moment.