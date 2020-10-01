Irving on Durant: ‘First time in my career’ I can trust teammate to make big shot

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have made no effort to hide their excitement about joining forces next season . On an episode of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast, the two spoke about how confident they feel about having each other as scoring options as they try to make the Brooklyn Nets a title contender.

The duo was asked who would take a big shot with 10 seconds left, and Irving said the Nets would have the luxury of not having to rely on just one guy.