Inside the mind of a tech tycoon: Is SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son a tech evangelist, Nasdaq ‘whale’ or hedge fund manager?

A web of minority investments in leading tech companies picked up through the Vision Fund in recent years has allowed SoftBank to influence multiple industries without having to manage individual companies. But people close to the Japanese group say Son may now pursue full takeovers with the money he has at hand.

While the scale is unprecedented, the disposal of assets since March echoes the preparations Son has made previously before big deals.

“If I really need to have a real fight, I would have no hesitation to sell to have a paradigm shift and make a big investment,” Son told the Financial Times following the Arm deal in 2016. “I make a calculated risk. It’s just that the scale is somewhat bigger than other people.”

Ultimately, assessing scale rather than the type of business it has become may be more useful in defining SoftBank. Son, says one SoftBank executive, will continue to run a company that defies easy description until it is of a size where it can straightforwardly be numbered among the 10 most valuable on the planet. Son himself has been explicit about the link between market value and the company’s “significance to humanity.”

When he was unveiling the company’s 30-year plan in 2011 and asking for the market to accept yet another reinvention of SoftBank, he stressed how critical market capitalization was to that process.

“In every age, the top 10 list includes companies that were the most needed by people at that time. In other words, these companies provided functions that were indispensable to everyone. This means that market capitalization can be considered to be a standard global yardstick for gauging how much people need a company,” Son said at the time, making his desire to enter the global top 10 an explicit target.

Today SoftBank barely scrapes into the top 100. That is partly due to being listed on the Japanese market and also the discount at which its shares trade compared with the massive value of SoftBank’s assets. Yet, if Son wants to know when and how the group can achieve his top 10 ambition, he may need to find a new crystal ball.

