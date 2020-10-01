Indian startups blame Google for "unfair exploitation,quot; of Play Store's monopoly after Google began to enforce its in-app purchasing policy with 30% commission (The Economic Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7


The Economic Times:

Indian startups blame Google for “unfair exploitation,rdquo; of Play Store’s monopoly after Google began to enforce its in-app purchasing policy with 30% commission  —  Tech giant says companies have multiple store options, can also use websites,nbsp; —  Indian startups are up in arms …

