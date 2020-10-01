The Economic Times:
Indian startups blame Google for “unfair exploitation,rdquo; of Play Store’s monopoly after Google began to enforce its in-app purchasing policy with 30% commission — Tech giant says companies have multiple store options, can also use websites,nbsp; — Indian startups are up in arms …
Indian startups blame Google for "unfair exploitation,quot; of Play Store's monopoly after Google began to enforce its in-app purchasing policy with 30% commission (The Economic Times)
The Economic Times: