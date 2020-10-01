Iman Vellani Tapped to Play Title Role on DisneyPlus’ ‘Ms. Marvel’

Instagram

The newcomer is slated to play Ms. Marvel a.k.a. Pakistani American Kamala Khan, a 6-year-old Muslim teenager who looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel.

DisneyPlus’ upcoming series “Ms. Marvel” has found its titular lead. Newcomer Iman Vellani reportedly has been cast to portray Ms. Marvel a.k.a. Pakistani American Kamala Khan. A source has confirmed the report to Variety.

Pakistani is described as 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel. According to Marvel, she has “an Inhuman ability to alter shape and size [and] employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.”

Disney Plus and Marvel have declined to comment on the matter.

Prior to this, it was revealed that “Bad Boys for Life” duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will serve behind the lens of the upcoming series. Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon are also slated to helm various episodes of the show, while writer Bisha K. Ali will spearhead the series which eyes a 2021 premiere.

Ms. Marvel first appeared in the comics series in 2012. The series will be one of multiple Marvel series in various stages of development and production at Disney Plus. One of them is “She-Hulk” who has Tatiana Maslany playing the titular character.

Tatiana’s character, Jennifer Walters a.k.a. She-Hulk, is described as an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner (The Hulk), on the forthcoming TV series. She gains her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from Bruce. However, unlike Bruce, Jennifer is able to maintain her personality when she hulks out, though Bruce is eventually able to do so in “Avengers: Endgame“.

The two series join other six TV shows that Marvel Studios is currently developing for Disney+. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was initially scheduled to debut in August, but its date is delayed indefinitely after production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production for the series had resumed a few weeks ago with actress Emily VanCamp, who reprises her role as Sharon Carter, revealing that she has wrapped filming on the series.

Meanwhile, “WandaVision” is still eyeing a December 2020 debut. As for “Loki“, the animated “What If…” and “Hawkeye“, they are expected to premiere in 2021 alongside “Moon Knight“.