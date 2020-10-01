IDEMIA Launches GREENPAY, a Sustainable End-to-end Offer Portfolio for Financial Institutions

Article content

COURBEVOIE, France — IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announces its GREENPAY launch, an eco-friendly global offer for financial institutions, in line with its CSR* and sustainability strategy.

Environmental concerns underpin IDEMIA’s business practices. Through GREENPAY, IDEMIA commits to move away from today’s “take-make-waste” attitude to redesign our habits. IDEMIA is proud to develop solutions generating less plastic and paper waste, reducing land and water pollution while also minimizing its carbon footprint.

GREENPAY is IDEMIA’s commitment to continuously improve each part of the payment card value chain, seeking to:

Minimize the environmental impact of its processes and services

Develop innovative, eco-friendly products, services and solutions

Help customers achieve their environmental goals with IDEMIA’s product offering.

GREENPAY encompasses eco-friendly card body solutions, advanced card related services like eco-designed packaging, on-demand printing of PEFC/FSC certified card carrier, digital alert and e-documents among other services that enable financial institutions to deploy their sustainability transformation.