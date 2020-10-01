I Couldn’t Feel More Grateful that My Industry Is Bouncing Back – Vaani Kapoor

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the business had to restart for Bollywood. Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, is the first film to have gone on floors and now the team has wrapped up their final schedule in Scotland.

Looking back at the experience of shooting in the new normal, Vaani said, “Shooting for BellBottom was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges with the ongoing pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit.”

The actress revealed that the entire team followed all safety precautions and ensured they created the perfect bio-bubble. Vaani said, “We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene. I was a bit jittery when I boarded the flight, however, Pooja Entertainment and their team gave me the confidence to keep shooting.”

Vaani is having a hectic year as she is set to immediately start shooting for her next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in a progressive love story. She says, “I’m looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn’t feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back.”