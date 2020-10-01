How to Start Career In IT

As technology continues to infiltrate and dominate all areas of our modern lives, the IT industry is one where more people than ever before are seeking jobs and careers. If that is the position you find yourself in, then you need to be prepared for a high level of competition. Just knowing computers or having a key sill that you are interested in developing further is only a small part of it all.

To help you on your path to a successful career in IT, therefore, we have put together some key tips and suggestions.

Figure Out What IT Work You Are Most Interested In

The world of IT is a vast and varied one, which means it is crucial as the first step on your career path, that you figure out what you feel most passionate about within that world. Narrowing down your options to the ones you really want will help increase your chances of landing a job, as you will be to concentrate your efforts more.

Gain IT Qualifications

This is a given really, but still worth highlighting. IT jobs are often very technical and specialist, so it’s important to enrol in some form of study or training to gain industry-recognized and professional qualifications. By whittling down the various options open to you to the ones you are most interested in as noted in our first tip, you will be better able to use your time, energy and resources to gain qualifications in those areas of expertise.

Gain Agile/Scrum Qualifications

In addition to the above, much of the business world and businesses involved in both product development and project management are switching to Agile. Three are many different agile frameworks in place, but the most common one is Scrum. So if building products or developing software is the direction you’d want to pursue – getting CSM certification to start your Agile journey is the next logical step to take in your IT career.

Scrum is very technical, and it can take a lot of time and effort for a company to successfully switch over to following the principles and framework. Therefore, if you can show a company that you will be able to help guide them in their switchover or if they are already firmly established in following Scrum and Agile, that you are not going to slow down their projects.

Apprenticeships and Networking

Never dismiss the power of networking and reaching out to people already in the industry. Search out people who are involved in the IT sector in your local area and seek out advice from them about how they established themselves in the industry. You may want to also consider taking on apprenticeships to get some seriously valuable advice and practical experience and guidance during the early stages of your career.

Internships and Experience

Once you have gained strong qualifications and certification or if you are interested in bypassing that completely, you need to gain real experience. We are not just talking about apprenticeships. Now is the time to look to internships and gaining real experience with companies and businesses working in the industry.

There are lots of entry-level internships and positions available in the IT profession.

Put Together a Solid CV

All the steps above can obviously be used to create a solid and quality CV. Your CV is the first chance you will have to show any prospective employer the qualifications, experience and any special skills you have.

It would be a shame to put all that effort into gathering up all that experience and those skills if you weren’t going to present them in the clearest and best way to businesses and companies you were interested in working for.