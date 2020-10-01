Here’s reason behind the delay in the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2



Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have paired up for the first time for the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel of the hit Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer is being directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik and Kiara have wrapped up shooting for most of the film’s portion before the lockdown itself, but a 15-day-schedule still remains to be shot. The makers are finding a way to do that amidst the lockdown as now several projects are going back on floor. Talking to a leading daily, Anees Bazmee revealed that the reason behind the delay is because many locations are already booked in Mumbai. He said, “It’s not easy to get a property in October to build a set because many producers are kicking off new projects.”



The director added, “The producers [Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar] feel that our last schedule can be in Lucknow, where we can film the necessary outdoor shots.” Keep watching this space for more updates on Bollywood.