Here’s how the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G compare to 2019’s Pixel 4 series

Google has finally officially unveiled the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.
These two smartphones are the latest the company has to offer, but they differ a lot compared to what Google has launched in the past.
Here’s how the Pixel 4a 5G compares to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 series.
Below are some notable differences, followed by a spec sheet comparison:
- The Pixel 5 lacks an XL size variant.
- The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G have smaller bezels than any other Pixel smartphone in the past (other than the Pixel 4a).
- The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G lack ‘Active Edge.’ Every Pixel smartphone since the Pixel 2 series has included this feature.
- The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G both have a Snapdragon 765G processor compared to the flagship chipsets available in the Pixel 4 series.
- The Pixel 5 only comes in two colour variants, ‘Subtle Sage’ and ‘Just Black,’ compared to previous Pixel smartphones (except for the Pixel 4a) that typically are available in three different colour variants.
- The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G don’t have different colour power buttons. Previous Pixel handsets have featured an accented power button.
- Google ditched the Soli radar sensor in its new Pixel smartphones, which means they don’t feature face unlock and the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G only use a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.
- The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G only come in one storage variant, 128GB.
- The Pixel 5 and 4a 5G now have a wide-angle camera, compared to the Pixel 4 series that featured a telephoto shooter.
- The Pixel 5 now has reverse-wireless charging.
When the Pixel 4 launched in 2019, it cost $999 and the larger 128GB model cost $1,129. Google priced the 64GB 4 XL at $1,129 and the 128GB Pixel 4 XL cost $1,259. Whereas the new Pixel 5 costs $799 and the Pixel 4a 5G is available for $679. This year’s Pixel smartphone is a lot more affordable, likely due to its 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G processor.