Harry Grant says he won’t join Storm if Cameron Smith plays on

If there wasn’t enough pressure for Cameron Smith to make a swift call regarding his NRL future there might be now.

Harry Grant, named Wests Tigers Rookie of the Year at the club’s annual awards last night, shocked Tigers officials and the 300 guests in attendance, according to a Fox Sports report, by declaring that if Cameron Smith plays on with Melbourne in 2021, he won’t be returning to the Storm despite being contracted to the club.

It’s understood the young gun, who led the Dally M before it went behind closed doors, has a get-out clause in his deal if Smith decides to play on for the Storm next season.

Arguably the most successful NRL club in the last 20 years, Melbourne face a huge dilemma in securing their hooking stocks while fighting off a poaching raid from a cashed-up Broncos looking to lure Craig Bellamy and CEO Dave Donaghy away from the club.

Darren Lockyer, Wally Lewis discuss Queensland’s options at hooker

Additionally, the Storm face the prospect of losing Kiwis Test hooker Brandon Smith if Smith opts to stay, with the rake more than likely to request a release if he’s forced to warm the bench as the club’s second-string dummy-half for another season.

If Melbourne somehow convinces Grant to stay, the rising star could be forced to sit third on the depth chart, despite being an outside chance of winning the Dally M medal.

While learning under Smith is an attractive option for any young player, Bellamy’s links with a move to the Broncos could make the Storm a very different looking club in 2022 and beyond, which may also play into Grant’s thinking.

“I hope he can stay there at Wests Tigers, I hope he stays there, especially if Cameron plays on,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth earlier in the year.

“Because he’s going to be behind Brandon Smith and Cameron Smith for another year if Cameron keeps playing. Every time he plays he’s one of the best players out there, he’s leading the Dally Ms and it’s great to see, really top notch young fella too, great young guy.”

Harry Grant could stay in Sydney if Smith decides to play on. (Getty)

Loaned to the Wests Tigers for one season only by the Storm, the Victorian club has been unwavering in its efforts to have Grant fulfil his contractual obligations.

Yet the impending finals series will offer plenty of clues as to where the chips will fall.

If the Storm win the premiership it’s been suggested Smith might go out on a high, but if they fall short it might sway him to play on.

Smith returning for one more year certainly fits the narrative if Bellamy ends up joining the Broncos from 2022, with both to step away from the Storm at the same time.

That’s what makes a return even more of a gamble for Grant.

The rookie is in line for Queensland selection, battling the likes of Jake Friend, Reed Mahoney and Ben Hunt – plus the spectre of a Cameron Smith comeback – for a spot in the 17.

If he goes back to the Storm there’s no telling how that may impact his form or standing within the game.

Why players still respect Cam Smith

Speaking to reporters in late September, Grant said he didn’t want to add any more pressure to Smith’s situation, adding he can’t envision an NRL without the legendary Queenslander.

“I’ve chatted to him a little bit but I haven’t really chatted to him about what he’s doing for the future,” Grant said.

“Moreso how he’s travelling up the Sunny Coast and if he’s got anything for my game.

“I think he’s done enough for the game and the club that he gets to make the decision.

“I’ll probably retire before he does. I’m not sure, we’ll see how we go.

“To be honest, I can’t really imagine the game without Cam in it next year. In that sense, I do hope he does play on.

“I’m in a pretty good position where at the moment I’ve got a contract next year and going forward, I’m going to be in an NRL system.

“I’ve always got that contract down in Melbourne for another few years. I look of the positive side of things and go off that.”