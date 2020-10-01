Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo doubtful for Game 2

The Heat listed starting point guard Goran Dragic and All-Star big man Bam Adebayo as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday vs. the Lakers, as Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated tweets.

There was an expectation that Dragic would be hard-pressed to return for Game 2 after suffering a torn left plantar fascia in Game 1, so his status doesn’t come as a real surprise. A source tells Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press (Twitter link) that the veteran guard is still “fighting” to play on Friday. If he can’t go, he’ll continue to push to make it back before the end of the series.

As for Adebayo, the news is worse than the Heat initially hoped after the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain on Wednesday night. According to the team, a subsequent MRI also revealed a neck strain on Adebayo’s left side. He was planning to play on Friday, but the neck injury has reduced the odds that a quick return will be possible.

Assuming Dragic and Adebayo are ruled out, we’ll likely see increased roles for Kendrick Nunn and Kelly Olynyk on Friday. Both Nunn and Olynyk were regular contributors for Miami during the regular season but have recently fallen out of the rotation in the playoffs.