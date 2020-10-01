George Pell heckled outside Rome apartment ahead of possible Vatican meeting with Pope Francis

Half a world away from his home nation, where he was this year acquitted of child sex abuse allegations, Cardinal George Pell was heckled upon his return to Rome.

Flanked by Vatican officials, the 79-year-old Cardinal last night flew into Rome ‘s Fiumicino Airport three years after he left the Holy City to clear his name of the allegations.

Cardinal George Pell has touched down in Rome after flying into Italy from Australia. (AP)

Pell dodged most questions directed at him after leaving the airport, but did say he feels it is “lovely to be back” in Rome.

The Cardinal was driven directly from the airport to his apartment, where he is now self-isolating.

At least one Melbourne woman was waiting to voice her dislike of him.

“We hate you, we hate you,” she was heard saying to Pell as he passed by.

It is believed George Pell will return to the Vatican for the first in three years for a possible meeting with Pope Francis. (AP)

“He’s destroyed the church in Australia with the damage he’s done there.”

understands Pell has arrived in Rome for a private meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican after he passes a COVID-19 test, which will be their first face-to-face discussion since 2017.

Pell’s original plan was a brief trip to Rome to clean out his apartment, but friends may convince him to stay longer — possibly until his 80th birthday next June.

A Melbourne woman was waiting outside Cardinal George Pell’s apartment in Rome to heckle him upon his return to the Holy City. ()

His arrival in Italy has also shifted attention within the Catholic Church to how his presence may affect the movements of Pope Francis, who is currently weathering a financial scandal shrouding the Vatican.

“That will have to be explained. What is the meaning of this return for the Cardinal, who is still a Cardinal and still has all the rights and duties of a Cardinal?” Professor Massimo Faggioli from Italy’s Villanova University, said.

“I think his presence here would create even more tensions.”

Pope Francis sacked one of Pell’s most fierce opponents in the Vatican, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over embezzlement claims earlier this week.

In response, Pell “thanked and congratulated” the Pontiff for the move.

“I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria,” Pell said.

Becciu said he was fired after Francis told him that documents from the Italian financial police alleged the 72-year-old cardinal had embezzled 100,000 euros ($165,284).