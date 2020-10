Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Is Here: See the Complete Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. Jumanji (1995)

2:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:30 p.m. Matilda

6:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Monsters University

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — “Treehouse of Horror”

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:05 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:35 p.m. Beetlejuice

4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons — “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. Twitches

9:00 a.m. Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. Halloweentown

1:00 p.m. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

3:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)