Four SEC Teams Ranked in AVCA Coaches Poll

Four volleyball programs from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the AVCA Fall Division I Coaches Poll for Week 1.

The AVCA Fall Division I Coaches Poll consists of teams in the ACC, Big 12, SEC and the Sun Belt Conference. The coaches poll, which typically features 25 teams, ranks the top 15 teams competing during the fall season.

Kentucky, the preseason favorite among the SEC coaches, is ranked third. Florida, which shared the 2019 SEC title with Kentucky, placed fourth in the poll. Missouri came in seventh place, and Texas A,amp;M took eighth place. In addition, three SEC programs also received votes on two or more ballots: Georgia, South Carolina and LSU.

The 2020 SEC season is slated to begin on Friday, October 16, as Kentucky hosts Tennessee for 7 p.m. ET match, live on the SEC Network.