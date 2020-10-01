Four new COVID-19 cases, all in hotel quarantine

The results are from 11,343 tests in the last hours.

This is seventh day in a row there has been no community transmission of the virus detected in the state.

“NSW Health is treating 48 COVID-19 cases, including two in intensive care, neither of whom are being ventilated,” Dr Jeremy McAnulty said today.

He warned the virus may still be circulating in the community and urged people with even mild symptoms to get tested if they are unwell.

Her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today she would lift restrictions if NSW does not record any cases of community transmission for 28 days.

When asked about it this morning Ms Berejiklian said, “that’s the first I’ve heard of it.” However, the journalist who asked the question did not mention the 28-day caveat.

“If that’s the case – this is the first I’ve heard of it.

“I would welcome that with open arms, if that is the case, I’m ecstatic about that. I would have hoped it would happen sooner, but I can live with the 1st of Nov because it gives help to our local residents.