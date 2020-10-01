Fiat inflation has cost Bitcoin hodlers 20% over the past decade By Cointelegraph

Fiat inflation has cost Bitcoin hodlers 20% over the past decade
Bad news — the increase in the (BTC) price over the past decade may have been overstated because of the accompanying fiat inflation. Since Bitcoin is typically denominated in fiat — United States dollars usually — it is not immune to its depreciation.
In the decade that followed the economic crisis, the U.S. enjoyed some of the lowest inflation in history, which hovered around 2% annually. However, over the decade, this added up to almost 20%. Thus, if we use the 2010 dollar as our base and apply its subsequent depreciation to the price of Bitcoin, then the current price of $10,466 turns into $8,770. Though this may be a sobering realization for some long-time hodlers, it does not mean that Bitcoin was a bad investment or that it is not a good store of value.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.