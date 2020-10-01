Fans rejoice as Anushka Shetty joins Twitter



Anushka Shetty who shot to massive fame post the monumental success of Baahubali is gearing up for the release of her next film Nishabdham. The project has R Madhavan in the lead role and the thriller is set to release digitally tomorrow. Just a day before the release of her project, the actress took to Instagram to reveal that she has now joined Twitter too. Though her account is not verified yet, reports claim that she has turned one of her fan pages into her official account.



Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, “Hi all Hope you all doing well and keeping safe . Follow me on my official twitter account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you.” Fans couldn’t keep calm post this news and have already started flooding the comments sections with exciting comments. Well, we say, better late than never.