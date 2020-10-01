Facebook details a months-long attack from a sophisticated malware gang, SilentFade, using a combination of hacks to defraud users of $4M for malicious ad buys (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Facebook details a months-long attack from a sophisticated malware gang, SilentFade, using a combination of hacks to defraud users of $4M for malicious ad buys — SilentFade group utilized a Windows rootkit, browser injections, clever scripting, and a Facebook zero-day to buy and post ads on behalf of hacked users.
