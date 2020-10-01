Eric Trump Comes Out As ‘Part Of The LGBT Community’ – Then Backtracks!!

Twitter was surprised this week when Eric Trump appeared to come out as part of the LGBT community — before doubling back.

President Donald Trump’s son spoke to Fox News ahead of his father’s debate showdown with former vice president Joe Biden,was asked about the gay community’s support for the administration.

“I’m telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day,” he answered. “I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and thank you for protecting our cities.”

Twitter than assumed Eric was bisexual. He then spoke to the New York Post to clarify his remarks.

“To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible. As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara.”