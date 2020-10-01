E.U. Presses Legal Action Against Britain Over Brexit Plan

We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft internal market bill by the end of September. This draft bill is by its very nature, a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the withdrawal agreement. Moreover, if adopted as is it will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland, Northern Ireland. The deadline lapsed yesterday. The problematic provisions have not been removed. Therefore, this morning, the commission has decided to send a letter formal notice to the U.K. government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure. The letter invites the U.K. government to send its observations within a month, and besides this, the commission will continue to work hard towards a full and timely implementation of the withdrawal agreement. We stand by our commitment.