Diddy’s Son Shows Off New $1,000 Haircut – Twitter Asks ‘Was It Worth It’! (Watch)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

While the world is in the throws of the worst recession since the Great Depression, some of the richest people in the world continue to spend money like nothing.

Yesterday Sean “Diddy” Combs the billionaire entertainment mogul’s son, Christian Combs, took to Instagram to brag about how much money he spends.

The 22 year old told fans that they “can’t afford” to get a haircut at his barber. That’s because, according to Christian, he pays the barber $1,000 for a simple lineup.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR