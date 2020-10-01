Denis Shapovalov beaten by Roberto Carballes Baena, slams trash scheduling, Hawk Eye

From what Denis Shapovalov called the French Open’s “trash scheduling” and its “freezing” weather, to a call on a shot by his opponent that looked “one inch out” to the “annoying” state of the clay and tennis balls, it seems safe to say the No. 9 seed was not in the best of moods after a five-hour loss in the second round.

What the 21-year-old Canadian did not mention were his 106 unforced errors or that he got broken twice while serving for the victory in the fifth set along the way to getting beaten 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 by 101st-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena.

He also took to social media to further complain about an out call that didn’t go his way during the match.

Understandably, Carballes Baena’s spirits were a tad higher.

“For me, it’s amazing,” he said.

“It’s the first (time) I beat a top 10 (player).

“The first time I’m in the third round in a grand slam. First time I win a match in the fifth set. So I couldn’t be more happy.”

Not much rest for the weary: Shapovalov was due to play a doubles match later Thursday, and that might have displeased him the most.

“Scheduling is absolutely awful. I mean, after a five-hour match I have to play doubles now. It’s just like, it’s just complete trash scheduling. It’s disappointing,” he said.

“I mean you’re in a grand slam – and I don’t want to sound spoiled, you know, but you expect at least some help from the tournament to help you compete. I mean, how am I supposed to come out and play doubles now after a five-hour match?”