Delta Goodrem Fuels Rumors of ‘The Voice Australia’ Firing

WENN

The ‘Wings’ singer adds fuel to the rumors that she is leaving ‘The Voice Australia’ as she claims that she ‘genuinely doesn’t know what the next chapter is.’

–

Delta Goodrem has failed to deny rumours she’s been axed from “The Voice Australia” amid speculation that the show’s only original coach is set to step away from her iconic red chair.

The “Solid Gold” star’s future on the show’s coaching panel has been in question since Australia’s Channel Seven acquired the franchise from Nine earlier this year (20).

During an appearance on “The Kyle And Jackie O Show” on Thursday (01Oct20), Goodrem, who joined “The Voice” nine years ago, confessed, “I genuinely don’t know what the next chapter is.”

Hinting that her future on the show is still undecided, Delta continued, “Every season, at the end of (The Voice), I take stock of the year. I go, ‘How do I feel as an artist about this next chapter? What do I want for my next chapter?’ ”

She added, “I’m truly taking it step by step (this year).”

However, later in the interview, Delta suggested that she may indeed have departed the franchise by insisting that she’s currently enjoying focusing on her own creative pursuits.

“I’m really loving making my own music,” the “ost Without You” hitmaker, who is set to release a new album before the end of 2020, explained. “There’s so many layers to every decision I ever make, I’ve been in the industry my whole life.”

Her comments come amid reports of a “salary conflict” with network officials, with The Daily Telegraph newspaper also reporting that bosses at Channel Seven are set to axe coaches Boy George and Kelly Rowland as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Local stars Lorde and The Veronicas are among those who have been rumoured to be joining the programme.