Deals: Official iPhone cases on sale, DJI Osmo Pocket bundle $285, more

Today’s best deals include official iPhone 11 cases, DJI Osmo Pocket bundle is $285, and V-MODA headphones. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases

Amazon is discounting a number of official iPhone cases from $25. Scroll down this page to see the entire lot. While we have seen these cases as low as $15 once before, today’s discounts are more in-line with the best we see throughout the year typically.

Bundle DJI Osmo Pocket with its official Expansion Kit

Adorama is currently offering the DJI Osmo Pocket Camera bundled with its official Expansion Kit for $285. Normally you’d pay $408 for the gimbal camera and added accessories, with today’s offer saving you 30%, beating the combined all-time lows by $24, and marking the best we’ve seen to date. For added comparison, this is $14 under the price of the Osmo Pocket by itself right now.

DJI’s 3-axis gimbal delivers buttery-smooth footage in a compact form-factor with a built-in camera that can record videos in 4K at 60FPS with an 80-degree field of view. On the image side of things, you’ll be able to snap 12MP stills while benefiting from the same stabilization tech to avoid blurry shots.

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Headphones at $100

Amazon is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $100 in red. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 24%, is the best we’ve seen since July, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Delivering the brand’s signature stylings with red accenting, vegan leather, and black metal trim, V-MODA’s Crossfade headphones pack 50mm drivers. On top of 12-hour battery life per charge, you can count on a fast refuel feature that gives you 3-hours of listening with just 3-minutes on the charger. Plus there’s memory foam and built-in microphones to round out the features.

