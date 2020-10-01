Data Shows Fewer Afghan Women Than Men Get Covid. That’s Bad News.

“There’s a really legitimate concern that this is about women’s lack of access to services.”

— Sarah Hawkes, co-director of the Global Health 50/50 research group

In May, in a small village in Herat Province in Afghanistan, Sediqa’s husband came down with symptoms of Covid-19 and was taken to a hospital in Herat City for treatment. When he came home, 10 days later, Sediqa looked after him.

Within a week, she fell ill, too.

“I had the same symptoms and day by day, it got worse,” said Sediqa, whose last name has been omitted for fear of repercussions. “I was feeling so weak, I didn’t feel like eating or drinking.”

But when she asked to go to a hospital, her husband refused. “He said ‘no way.’ He told me to sunbathe and drink more tea.”