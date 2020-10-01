Cubs-Marlins Game 2 postponed due to weather

Game 2 of the NL wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins has been postponed due to “forecasted inclement weather throughout the day.” The game was scheduled to be played at 2:08 p.m. EST on Thursday but will now be played on Friday due to a chance of storms.

Given the numerous delays that the MLB has experienced due to the coronavirus — including a major outbreak within the Marlins organization — a game being pushed back due to weather sounds like a novel concept in 2020. The threat of the storm was serious enough for the MLB to decided to push the game back for the time being. If Game 3 turns out to be necessary, it will be played on Saturday.

The Marlins won Game 1 of the best-of-three series and could close out the series with a win on Friday. Yu Darvish is expected to make the start for the Cubs, with rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez pitching for the Marlins. Sanchez spoke about his thoughts on pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time in his career in such a big moment but admitted he did not know much about the iconic park.

“To be honest, I don’t know much about the history of the ballpark, but I know I will be pitching against the Cubs,” he said through a translator. “It’s going to be great.”

Without fans, it will likely be a unique experience that he will have an additional day to prepare for.