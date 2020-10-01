Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Article content continued

JACKSON, Miss. — Molpus Woodlands Group Launches New Website Source: The Molpus Woodlands Group, LLC

COLUMBIA, Md. and SAN FRANCISCO — Winners of Nationwide Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge Named Source: Wells Fargo & Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ServiceMaster and Terminix Give Back with Virtual We Care Week 2020 Source: ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

PARIS — “WAKE UP BERCY” – Feedback on the Green Finance Event Source: Green Finance

GUATEMALA CITY — “If Agroaceite Grows, Our Communities Grow, Too” Source: Agroaceite

WASHINGTON — Siemens Foundation and Siemens Healthineers Team Up with Testing for America to Donate Nearly $3M in Funding and COVID-19 Testing Technologies to Support the Safe Reopening of HBCUs Source: Siemens Corporation

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005149/en/

Contacts

Business Wire

212-752-9600

#distro