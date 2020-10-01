Coronavirus is directly hitting earnings of German industrial firms: Ifo By

© . FILE PHOTO: A worker of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp controls a blast furnace in Duisburg
BERLIN () – The earnings situation in Germany’s mighty industrial sector is only improving slowly and the coronavirus crisis is still directly hitting the earnings of industrial firms, Germany’s Ifo institute said on Thursday.
Ifo said its indicator for industrial firms’ earnings was at -32 points in September, a slight improvement from -43 points in May, when Ifo last asked companies about their earnings.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.