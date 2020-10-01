Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier fight UFC news

Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon is gathering steam after potential opponent Dustin Poirier accepted a fight invite from UFC boss Dana White.

White told Barstool Sports that he had offered McGregor and Poirier the chance to square off and American Poirier wasted little time in taking up the offer.

However, ESPN reported that Irish superstar McGregor instead hoped to fight Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and hold a charity sparring bout against Poirier.

White has denied the McGregor v Pacquiao clash in the Middle East will be going ahead.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since demolishing Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds in January.

White said: “The Saudis went after Conor and said it’s a lie that the (Pacquiao) fight is happening and ‘you better take it down in the next 15 minutes or we are going to sue you’.

“And he took it down.

“You don’t see the poster anymore about him and Pacquiao that he had posted.

“Then he called out Poirier for a fight in Dublin for charity so we offered them both a fight.

“We offered Conor and Dustin a fight and we are waiting to hear back from both of them.”