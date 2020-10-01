Congressman Caught Making Out w/ Side Chick During Official Gov’t Zoom!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A Congressman was busted with his side chick, during an official Congressional Zoom – which was open for public view, has learned.

The incident occurred in Argentina, where Juan Emilio Ameri is a member of the Chamber of Deputies. Due to the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Argentine National Congress is being held remotely. 

