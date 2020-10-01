College football Week 5: 15 players to watch

In the weirdest college football of any of our lifetimes, we are starting to hit a bit of a rhythm. The SEC is back in the swing of things and we’re pretty much playing nothing but conference games but we are still seeing the pandemic causing postponements and we are waiting for a few conferences to join the party. The Big Ten will play later in October while the Pac 12, MAC and Mountain West last week decided to start up later in the year.

We also have yet to see a true Heisman race yet. The preseason favorites either haven’t performed well or haven’t yet really played meaningful moments that it hasn’t felt as if it has started yet. So we are waiting for some break out performances. That should happen as we are finally hitting some big time games this week.

So here are 15 players to watch for in Week 5: